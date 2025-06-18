QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EZPW
EZPW: EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock

17.72 USD 0.17 (0.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EZPW ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.66 e ad un massimo di 18.03.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.66 18.03
Intervallo Annuale
10.86 18.03
Chiusura Precedente
17.89
Apertura
17.96
Bid
17.72
Ask
18.02
Minimo
17.66
Massimo
18.03
Volume
3.463 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.95%
Variazione Mensile
7.26%
Variazione Semestrale
18.93%
Variazione Annuale
58.07%
20 settembre, sabato