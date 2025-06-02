Divisas / EZPW
EZPW: EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock
17.07 USD 0.09 (0.52%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EZPW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas EZCORP Inc - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
17.05 17.49
Rango anual
10.86 17.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.16
- Open
- 17.21
- Bid
- 17.07
- Ask
- 17.37
- Low
- 17.05
- High
- 17.49
- Volumen
- 2.342 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.52%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.56%
- Cambio anual
- 52.27%
