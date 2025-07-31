通貨 / CWEN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CWEN: Clearway Energy Inc Class C
28.11 USD 0.22 (0.79%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CWENの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.67の安値と28.30の高値で取引されました。
Clearway Energy Inc Class Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWEN News
- Here's Why Clearway Energy (CWEN) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 5 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More That You Shouldn't Hesitate to Buy Right Now
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- 3 Top High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With Visible Growth Through at Least 2028
- Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 5 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- TYG: Merger Could Deliver Another 30% Bump In The Distribution
- Got $300 to Invest This August? Buy These Dividend Stocks and Never Look Back.
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Plains All American Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decrease Y/Y
- Constellation Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Energy Transfer Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Clearway Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Clearway Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CWEN)
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q2 Net Jumps 200%
- Earnings call transcript: Clearway Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Clearway Energy Q2 2025 slides: raises 2027 CAFD target amid renewable expansion
- Clearway Energy C earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
1日のレンジ
27.67 28.30
1年のレンジ
24.40 33.21
- 以前の終値
- 27.89
- 始値
- 27.89
- 買値
- 28.11
- 買値
- 28.41
- 安値
- 27.67
- 高値
- 28.30
- 出来高
- 2.499 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.23%
- 1年の変化
- -8.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K