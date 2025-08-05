QuotazioniSezioni
CWEN: Clearway Energy Inc Class C

28.08 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CWEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.00 e ad un massimo di 28.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Clearway Energy Inc Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.00 28.48
Intervallo Annuale
24.40 33.21
Chiusura Precedente
28.11
Apertura
28.37
Bid
28.08
Ask
28.38
Minimo
28.00
Massimo
28.48
Volume
1.179 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
-2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.33%
Variazione Annuale
-8.83%
