Valute / CWEN
CWEN: Clearway Energy Inc Class C
28.08 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.00 e ad un massimo di 28.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Clearway Energy Inc Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.00 28.48
Intervallo Annuale
24.40 33.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.11
- Apertura
- 28.37
- Bid
- 28.08
- Ask
- 28.38
- Minimo
- 28.00
- Massimo
- 28.48
- Volume
- 1.179 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.83%
20 settembre, sabato