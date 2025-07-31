Currencies / CWEN
CWEN: Clearway Energy Inc Class C
28.30 USD 0.34 (1.19%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CWEN exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.29 and at a high of 28.80.
Follow Clearway Energy Inc Class C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CWEN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- 5 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More That You Shouldn't Hesitate to Buy Right Now
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- 3 Top High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With Visible Growth Through at Least 2028
- Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 5 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- TYG: Merger Could Deliver Another 30% Bump In The Distribution
- Got $300 to Invest This August? Buy These Dividend Stocks and Never Look Back.
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Plains All American Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decrease Y/Y
- Constellation Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Energy Transfer Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Clearway Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Clearway Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CWEN)
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q2 Net Jumps 200%
- Earnings call transcript: Clearway Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock dips
- Clearway Energy Q2 2025 slides: raises 2027 CAFD target amid renewable expansion
- Clearway Energy C earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Clearway Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Daily Range
28.29 28.80
Year Range
24.40 33.21
- Previous Close
- 28.64
- Open
- 28.80
- Bid
- 28.30
- Ask
- 28.60
- Low
- 28.29
- High
- 28.80
- Volume
- 708
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- -1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.60%
- Year Change
- -8.12%
