货币 / CWEN
CWEN: Clearway Energy Inc Class C
28.26 USD 0.19 (0.68%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CWEN汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点28.20和高点28.47进行交易。
关注Clearway Energy Inc Class C动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CWEN新闻
日范围
28.20 28.47
年范围
24.40 33.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.07
- 开盘价
- 28.31
- 卖价
- 28.26
- 买价
- 28.56
- 最低价
- 28.20
- 最高价
- 28.47
- 交易量
- 135
- 日变化
- 0.68%
- 月变化
- -2.05%
- 6个月变化
- -6.73%
- 年变化
- -8.25%
