CODI
CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes

7.30 USD 0.14 (1.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CODIの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.12の安値と7.41の高値で取引されました。

D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.12 7.41
1年のレンジ
5.98 24.32
以前の終値
7.16
始値
7.21
買値
7.30
買値
7.60
安値
7.12
高値
7.41
出来高
686
1日の変化
1.96%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-60.39%
1年の変化
-66.94%
