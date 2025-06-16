通貨 / CODI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes
7.30 USD 0.14 (1.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CODIの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.12の安値と7.41の高値で取引されました。
D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CODI News
- Compass Diversified extends forbearance agreement with lenders
- Compass Diversified: Why I Closed My Position In The Preferreds (CODI)
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Reminds Shareholders that They Have Less Than T
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Its Pending Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Compass Group Diversified Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 8, 202
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Reminds Shareholders that They Have Less Than T
- Contact Levi & Korsinsky by July 8, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (CODI)
- COMPASS DIVERSIFIED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Diversified Holdings - CODI
- Compass Diversified Provides an Update on its Financial Statements Amid the Ongoing Investigation into Lugano Holding, Inc.
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of Its Ongoing Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Contact Levi & Korsinsky by July 8, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (CODI)
- COMPASS DIVERSIFIED SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsui
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC to Contact Law Firm
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Reminds Shareholders that They Have Two Weeks to Seek Appointment As Lead Plaintiff in the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (C
- Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - CODI
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Its Ongoing Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of Its Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Compass Diversified (CODI) Faces Crisis as Lugano Scandal Forces Downgrade, Investor Lawsuit - Hagens Berman
- COMPASS DIVERSIFIED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Diversified Holdings - CODI
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That It Has Begun Investigating Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- COMPASS DIVERSIFIED SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsui
- Compass Diversified (CODI) Faces Crisis as Lugano Scandal Forces Downgrade, Investor Lawsuit - Hagens Berman
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors that It is Investigating Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Reminds Shareholders that They Have Less than One Month to Seek Appointment As Lead Plaintiff in the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdi
1日のレンジ
7.12 7.41
1年のレンジ
5.98 24.32
- 以前の終値
- 7.16
- 始値
- 7.21
- 買値
- 7.30
- 買値
- 7.60
- 安値
- 7.12
- 高値
- 7.41
- 出来高
- 686
- 1日の変化
- 1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -60.39%
- 1年の変化
- -66.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K