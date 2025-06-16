货币 / CODI
CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes
7.29 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CODI汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点7.24和高点7.44进行交易。
关注D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CODI新闻
- Compass Diversified extends forbearance agreement with lenders
- Compass Diversified: Why I Closed My Position In The Preferreds (CODI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Its Pending Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Compass Group Diversified Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 8, 202
- Contact Levi & Korsinsky by July 8, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (CODI)
- Compass Diversified Provides an Update on its Financial Statements Amid the Ongoing Investigation into Lugano Holding, Inc.
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of Its Ongoing Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC to Contact Law Firm
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Reminds Shareholders that They Have Two Weeks to Seek Appointment As Lead Plaintiff in the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (C
- Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - CODI
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Its Ongoing Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of Its Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Compass Diversified (CODI) Faces Crisis as Lugano Scandal Forces Downgrade, Investor Lawsuit - Hagens Berman
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That It Has Begun Investigating Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors that It is Investigating Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Reminds Shareholders that They Have Less than One Month to Seek Appointment As Lead Plaintiff in the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Group Diversified Holdi
日范围
7.24 7.44
年范围
5.98 24.32
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.30
- 开盘价
- 7.28
- 卖价
- 7.29
- 买价
- 7.59
- 最低价
- 7.24
- 最高价
- 7.44
- 交易量
- 422
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- -60.44%
- 年变化
- -66.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值