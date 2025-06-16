FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CODI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes

7.20 USD 0.10 (1.37%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CODI fiyatı bugün -1.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.17 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CODI haberleri

Günlük aralık
7.17 7.34
Yıllık aralık
5.98 24.32
Önceki kapanış
7.30
Açılış
7.31
Satış
7.20
Alış
7.50
Düşük
7.17
Yüksek
7.34
Hacim
935
Günlük değişim
-1.37%
Aylık değişim
-2.96%
6 aylık değişim
-60.93%
Yıllık değişim
-67.39%
21 Eylül, Pazar