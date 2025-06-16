KurseKategorien
CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes

7.30 USD 0.14 (1.96%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CODI hat sich für heute um 1.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
7.12 7.41
Jahresspanne
5.98 24.32
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.16
Eröffnung
7.21
Bid
7.30
Ask
7.60
Tief
7.12
Hoch
7.41
Volumen
686
Tagesänderung
1.96%
Monatsänderung
-1.62%
6-Monatsänderung
-60.39%
Jahresänderung
-66.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K