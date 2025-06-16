QuotazioniSezioni
CODI: D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes

7.20 USD 0.10 (1.37%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CODI ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.17 e ad un massimo di 7.34.

Segui le dinamiche di D/B/A Compass Diversified Holdings Shares of Beneficial Interes. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.17 7.34
Intervallo Annuale
5.98 24.32
Chiusura Precedente
7.30
Apertura
7.31
Bid
7.20
Ask
7.50
Minimo
7.17
Massimo
7.34
Volume
935
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
-2.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-60.93%
Variazione Annuale
-67.39%
