通貨 / BEEP
BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

3.14 USD 0.47 (13.02%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BEEPの今日の為替レートは、-13.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.98の安値と3.69の高値で取引されました。

Mobile Infrastructure Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.98 3.69
1年のレンジ
2.75 4.85
以前の終値
3.61
始値
3.60
買値
3.14
買値
3.44
安値
2.98
高値
3.69
出来高
387
1日の変化
-13.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-18.44%
6ヶ月の変化
-24.88%
1年の変化
-6.27%
