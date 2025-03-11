通貨 / BEEP
BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
3.14 USD 0.47 (13.02%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BEEPの今日の為替レートは、-13.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.98の安値と3.69の高値で取引されました。
Mobile Infrastructure Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.98 3.69
1年のレンジ
2.75 4.85
- 以前の終値
- 3.61
- 始値
- 3.60
- 買値
- 3.14
- 買値
- 3.44
- 安値
- 2.98
- 高値
- 3.69
- 出来高
- 387
- 1日の変化
- -13.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -18.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.88%
- 1年の変化
- -6.27%
