BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
3.29 USD 0.15 (4.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BEEP ha avuto una variazione del 4.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Mobile Infrastructure Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BEEP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.75 4.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.14
- Apertura
- 3.18
- Bid
- 3.29
- Ask
- 3.59
- Minimo
- 3.15
- Massimo
- 3.40
- Volume
- 456
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.79%
21 settembre, domenica