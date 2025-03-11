QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BEEP
Tornare a Azioni

BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

3.29 USD 0.15 (4.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BEEP ha avuto una variazione del 4.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Mobile Infrastructure Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BEEP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.75 4.85
Chiusura Precedente
3.14
Apertura
3.18
Bid
3.29
Ask
3.59
Minimo
3.15
Massimo
3.40
Volume
456
Variazione giornaliera
4.78%
Variazione Mensile
-14.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.29%
Variazione Annuale
-1.79%
21 settembre, domenica