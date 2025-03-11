통화 / BEEP
BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
3.29 USD 0.15 (4.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BEEP 환율이 오늘 4.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.15이고 고가는 3.40이었습니다.
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BEEP News
- Mobile infrastructure director Garfinkle buys $9,890 in stock
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Mobile Infrastructure Corp to pay preferred stock dividends in August
- Mobile Infrastructure names Stephanie Hogue as new CEO
- Mobile Infrastructure to join Nasdaq on May 23
- Mobile Infrastructure to Participate at Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 29
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation: I'm Not Parking My Money Here (NYSE:BEEP)
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BEEP)
일일 변동 비율
3.15 3.40
년간 변동
2.75 4.85
- 이전 종가
- 3.14
- 시가
- 3.18
- Bid
- 3.29
- Ask
- 3.59
- 저가
- 3.15
- 고가
- 3.40
- 볼륨
- 456
- 일일 변동
- 4.78%
- 월 변동
- -14.55%
- 6개월 변동
- -21.29%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.79%
20 9월, 토요일