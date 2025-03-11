Währungen / BEEP
BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
3.14 USD 0.47 (13.02%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BEEP hat sich für heute um -13.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mobile Infrastructure Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.98 3.69
Jahresspanne
2.75 4.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.61
- Eröffnung
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.14
- Ask
- 3.44
- Tief
- 2.98
- Hoch
- 3.69
- Volumen
- 387
- Tagesänderung
- -13.02%
- Monatsänderung
- -18.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -24.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.27%
