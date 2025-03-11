货币 / BEEP
BEEP: Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
3.76 USD 0.45 (13.60%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BEEP汇率已更改13.60%。当日，交易品种以低点3.21和高点3.78进行交易。
关注Mobile Infrastructure Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BEEP新闻
- Mobile infrastructure director Garfinkle buys $9,890 in stock
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Mobile Infrastructure Corp to pay preferred stock dividends in August
- Mobile Infrastructure names Stephanie Hogue as new CEO
- Mobile Infrastructure to join Nasdaq on May 23
- Mobile Infrastructure to Participate at Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 29
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation: I'm Not Parking My Money Here (NYSE:BEEP)
- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BEEP)
日范围
3.21 3.78
年范围
2.75 4.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.31
- 开盘价
- 3.32
- 卖价
- 3.76
- 买价
- 4.06
- 最低价
- 3.21
- 最高价
- 3.78
- 交易量
- 255
- 日变化
- 13.60%
- 月变化
- -2.34%
- 6个月变化
- -10.05%
- 年变化
- 12.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值