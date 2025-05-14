通貨 / APGE
APGE: Apogee Therapeutics Inc
38.43 USD 0.80 (2.13%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APGEの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.92の安値と38.88の高値で取引されました。
Apogee Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APGE News
- Apogee Therapeutics CMO sells $103,198 in stock
- Analysts postive on Nektar opportunity after Sanofi data
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Wall Street Analysts See a 152.41% Upside in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock amid positive AD data
- Apogee Therapeutics: Funding Supports Best-In-Class Ambitions In Atopic Dermatitis (APGE)
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Jefferies raises Apogee Therapeutics stock price target to $96 on promising trial data
- Canaccord Genuity reaffirms Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock after positive trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at Citi after positive data
- Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Apogee Dives. But It Could Eventually Rival Sanofi's Biggest Moneymaker.
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
- Why Is Apogee Therapeutics Stock Soaring On Monday? - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)
- Apogee stock soars after positive atopic dermatitis trial data
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Apogee’s atopic dermatitis drug shows strong efficacy in phase 2 trial
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Apogee Therapeutics stock ahead of key data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating at Stifel ahead of data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating ahead of key trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Stifel maintains Buy rating, $35 target on Apogee Therapeutics stock
- Canaccord maintains Buy on Apogee stock, $89 price target
1日のレンジ
37.92 38.88
1年のレンジ
26.20 63.36
- 以前の終値
- 37.63
- 始値
- 38.06
- 買値
- 38.43
- 買値
- 38.73
- 安値
- 37.92
- 高値
- 38.88
- 出来高
- 1.083 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.84%
- 1年の変化
- -34.10%
