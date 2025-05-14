货币 / APGE
APGE: Apogee Therapeutics Inc
38.25 USD 1.41 (3.83%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APGE汇率已更改3.83%。当日，交易品种以低点37.28和高点38.28进行交易。
关注Apogee Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APGE新闻
- Apogee Therapeutics CMO sells $103,198 in stock
- Analysts postive on Nektar opportunity after Sanofi data
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Wall Street Analysts See a 152.41% Upside in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock amid positive AD data
- Apogee Therapeutics: Funding Supports Best-In-Class Ambitions In Atopic Dermatitis (APGE)
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Jefferies raises Apogee Therapeutics stock price target to $96 on promising trial data
- Canaccord Genuity reaffirms Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock after positive trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at Citi after positive data
- Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Apogee Dives. But It Could Eventually Rival Sanofi's Biggest Moneymaker.
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
- Why Is Apogee Therapeutics Stock Soaring On Monday? - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)
- Apogee stock soars after positive atopic dermatitis trial data
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Apogee’s atopic dermatitis drug shows strong efficacy in phase 2 trial
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Apogee Therapeutics stock ahead of key data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating at Stifel ahead of data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating ahead of key trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Stifel maintains Buy rating, $35 target on Apogee Therapeutics stock
- Canaccord maintains Buy on Apogee stock, $89 price target
日范围
37.28 38.28
年范围
26.20 63.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.84
- 开盘价
- 37.28
- 卖价
- 38.25
- 买价
- 38.55
- 最低价
- 37.28
- 最高价
- 38.28
- 交易量
- 62
- 日变化
- 3.83%
- 月变化
- 5.26%
- 6个月变化
- 3.35%
- 年变化
- -34.41%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值