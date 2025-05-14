통화 / APGE
APGE: Apogee Therapeutics Inc
36.53 USD 1.90 (4.94%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APGE 환율이 오늘 -4.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.45이고 고가는 38.48이었습니다.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
APGE News
- Apogee Therapeutics CMO sells $103,198 in stock
- Analysts postive on Nektar opportunity after Sanofi data
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Wall Street Analysts See a 152.41% Upside in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock amid positive AD data
- Apogee Therapeutics: Funding Supports Best-In-Class Ambitions In Atopic Dermatitis (APGE)
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Jefferies raises Apogee Therapeutics stock price target to $96 on promising trial data
- Canaccord Genuity reaffirms Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock after positive trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at Citi after positive data
- Dow Dips 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)
- Apogee Dives. But It Could Eventually Rival Sanofi's Biggest Moneymaker.
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
- Why Is Apogee Therapeutics Stock Soaring On Monday? - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)
- Apogee stock soars after positive atopic dermatitis trial data
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Apogee’s atopic dermatitis drug shows strong efficacy in phase 2 trial
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Apogee Therapeutics stock ahead of key data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating at Stifel ahead of data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains buy rating ahead of key trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Stifel maintains Buy rating, $35 target on Apogee Therapeutics stock
- Canaccord maintains Buy on Apogee stock, $89 price target
일일 변동 비율
36.45 38.48
년간 변동
26.20 63.36
- 이전 종가
- 38.43
- 시가
- 38.48
- Bid
- 36.53
- Ask
- 36.83
- 저가
- 36.45
- 고가
- 38.48
- 볼륨
- 1.034 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.94%
- 월 변동
- 0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.36%
