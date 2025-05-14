Currencies / APGE
APGE: Apogee Therapeutics Inc
36.50 USD 0.36 (0.98%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APGE exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.50 and at a high of 37.87.
Follow Apogee Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
36.50 37.87
Year Range
26.20 63.36
- Previous Close
- 36.86
- Open
- 36.77
- Bid
- 36.50
- Ask
- 36.80
- Low
- 36.50
- High
- 37.87
- Volume
- 260
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.38%
- Year Change
- -37.41%
