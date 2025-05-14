FiyatlarBölümler
APGE
APGE: Apogee Therapeutics Inc

36.53 USD 1.90 (4.94%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

APGE fiyatı bugün -4.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 36.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.48 aralığında işlem gördü.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
36.45 38.48
Yıllık aralık
26.20 63.36
Önceki kapanış
38.43
Açılış
38.48
Satış
36.53
Alış
36.83
Düşük
36.45
Yüksek
38.48
Hacim
1.034 K
Günlük değişim
-4.94%
Aylık değişim
0.52%
6 aylık değişim
-1.30%
Yıllık değişim
-37.36%
