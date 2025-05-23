クォートセクション
通貨 / AMTD
AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s

1.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMTDの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.06の安値と1.07の高値で取引されました。

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

AMTD News

よくあるご質問

AMTD株の現在の価格は？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株価は本日1.06です。1.06 - 1.07内で取引され、前日の終値は1.06、取引量は2に達しました。AMTDのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株は配当を出しますか？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの現在の価格は1.06です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-17.83%やUSDにも注目します。AMTDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AMTD株を買う方法は？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株は現在1.06で購入可能です。注文は通常1.06または1.36付近で行われ、2や-0.93%が市場の動きを示します。AMTDの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

AMTD株に投資する方法は？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sへの投資では、年間の値幅0.93 - 1.39と現在の1.06を考慮します。注文は多くの場合1.06や1.36で行われる前に、-6.19%や3.92%と比較されます。AMTDの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

AMTD IDEA GROUPの株の最高値は？

AMTD IDEA GROUPの過去1年の最高値は1.39でした。0.93 - 1.39内で株価は大きく変動し、1.06と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

AMTD IDEA GROUPの株の最低値は？

AMTD IDEA GROUP(AMTD)の年間最安値は0.93でした。現在の1.06や0.93 - 1.39と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。AMTDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AMTDの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、1.06、-17.83%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
1.06 1.07
1年のレンジ
0.93 1.39
以前の終値
1.06
始値
1.07
買値
1.06
買値
1.36
安値
1.06
高値
1.07
出来高
2
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.19%
6ヶ月の変化
3.92%
1年の変化
-17.83%
