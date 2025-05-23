- 概要
AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s
AMTDの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.06の安値と1.07の高値で取引されました。
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMTD News
- TGE to release two films in September amid growing movie portfolio
- AMTD executives enter 2-year lock-up agreement across listed entities
- AMTD companies plan share exchange program for cryptocurrencies
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files for IPO with SEC
- AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and TGE plan cryptocurrency conversion program
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files registration statement for IPO
- L’Officiel Releases Two Heavyweight Covers as part of its Global Voice
- AC Milan Star Rafael LeÃ£o’s Featured and Signed Copy Set to Debut at L’Officiel Coffee
- L’Officiel Coffee Showcases Strong Cultural Ties alongside with Celebrities and Influencers to Amplify Authentic Voice
- TGE’s Successful Strategy in Japan Has Garnered Positive Feedback, Enhanced Market Exposure, and Established Solid Contribution to Business Growth
- TGE’s Films become a Global Brand in the Entertainment Industry to Shine Bright at the Box Office
- TGE Confirms Plan to Launch 15-20 L’Officiel Coffee Shops Worldwide Over Next Three Years
- TGE Successfully Advances Multiple Movie Releases This Year, Including "She’s Got No Name" and "My First of May," Coming Out in June and August Respectively
- TGE Pioneers an Iconic Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange’s Trading Floor
- TGE Presents the Year’s Highly-Anticipated Suspense Thriller Movie: "She’s Got No Name"
- The Generation Essentials Group and Black Spade Acquisition II Co Complete Business Combination
- TGE and Black Spade II set for June 3 NYSE listing
- AMTD Achieves Another Victory and Further Action Against IP Infringements
- AMTD Movie "A Gilded Game" Exceeded USD36 Million in Box Office in 23 Days
よくあるご質問
AMTD株の現在の価格は？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株価は本日1.06です。1.06 - 1.07内で取引され、前日の終値は1.06、取引量は2に達しました。AMTDのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株は配当を出しますか？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの現在の価格は1.06です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は-17.83%やUSDにも注目します。AMTDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
AMTD株を買う方法は？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sの株は現在1.06で購入可能です。注文は通常1.06または1.36付近で行われ、2や-0.93%が市場の動きを示します。AMTDの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
AMTD株に投資する方法は？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sへの投資では、年間の値幅0.93 - 1.39と現在の1.06を考慮します。注文は多くの場合1.06や1.36で行われる前に、-6.19%や3.92%と比較されます。AMTDの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
AMTD IDEA GROUPの株の最高値は？
AMTD IDEA GROUPの過去1年の最高値は1.39でした。0.93 - 1.39内で株価は大きく変動し、1.06と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
AMTD IDEA GROUPの株の最低値は？
AMTD IDEA GROUP(AMTD)の年間最安値は0.93でした。現在の1.06や0.93 - 1.39と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。AMTDの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
AMTDの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing sは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、1.06、-17.83%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 1.06
- 始値
- 1.07
- 買値
- 1.06
- 買値
- 1.36
- 安値
- 1.06
- 高値
- 1.07
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.92%
- 1年の変化
- -17.83%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 10.7
- 期待
- -13.1
- 前
- -8.7
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前