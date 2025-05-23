AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s
今日AMTD汇率已更改-3.67%。当日，交易品种以低点1.02和高点1.06进行交易。
关注AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMTD新闻
- 尚乘环球不遵从香港证监会通知 构成藐视法庭罪被罚
- TGE to release two films in September amid growing movie portfolio
- AMTD executives enter 2-year lock-up agreement across listed entities
- AMTD companies plan share exchange program for cryptocurrencies
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files for IPO with SEC
- AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and TGE plan cryptocurrency conversion program
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files registration statement for IPO
- L’Officiel Releases Two Heavyweight Covers as part of its Global Voice
- AC Milan Star Rafael LeÃ£o’s Featured and Signed Copy Set to Debut at L’Officiel Coffee
- L’Officiel Coffee Showcases Strong Cultural Ties alongside with Celebrities and Influencers to Amplify Authentic Voice
- TGE’s Successful Strategy in Japan Has Garnered Positive Feedback, Enhanced Market Exposure, and Established Solid Contribution to Business Growth
- TGE’s Films become a Global Brand in the Entertainment Industry to Shine Bright at the Box Office
- TGE Confirms Plan to Launch 15-20 L’Officiel Coffee Shops Worldwide Over Next Three Years
- TGE Successfully Advances Multiple Movie Releases This Year, Including "She’s Got No Name" and "My First of May," Coming Out in June and August Respectively
- TGE Pioneers an Iconic Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange’s Trading Floor
- TGE Presents the Year’s Highly-Anticipated Suspense Thriller Movie: "She’s Got No Name"
- The Generation Essentials Group and Black Spade Acquisition II Co Complete Business Combination
- TGE and Black Spade II set for June 3 NYSE listing
- AMTD Achieves Another Victory and Further Action Against IP Infringements
- AMTD Movie "A Gilded Game" Exceeded USD36 Million in Box Office in 23 Days
常见问题解答
AMTD股票今天的价格是多少？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票今天的定价为1.05。它在1.02 - 1.06范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为1.09，交易量达到33。AMTD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票是否支付股息？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s目前的价值为1.05。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-18.60%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AMTD走势。
如何购买AMTD股票？
您可以以1.05的当前价格购买AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票。订单通常设置在1.05或1.35附近，而33和-0.94%显示市场活动。立即关注AMTD的实时图表更新。
如何投资AMTD股票？
投资AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s需要考虑年度范围0.93 - 1.39和当前价格1.05。许多人在以1.05或1.35下订单之前，会比较-7.08%和。实时查看AMTD价格图表，了解每日变化。
AMTD IDEA GROUP股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，AMTD IDEA GROUP的最高价格是1.39。在0.93 - 1.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s的绩效。
AMTD IDEA GROUP股票的最低价格是多少？
AMTD IDEA GROUP（AMTD）的最低价格为0.93。将其与当前的1.05和0.93 - 1.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AMTD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
AMTD股票是什么时候拆分的？
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、1.09和-18.60%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.09
- 开盘价
- 1.06
- 卖价
- 1.05
- 买价
- 1.35
- 最低价
- 1.02
- 最高价
- 1.06
- 交易量
- 33
- 日变化
- -3.67%
- 月变化
- -7.08%
- 6个月变化
- 2.94%
- 年变化
- -18.60%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值