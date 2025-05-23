报价部分
AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s

1.05 USD 0.04 (3.67%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日AMTD汇率已更改-3.67%。当日，交易品种以低点1.02和高点1.06进行交易。

关注AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

AMTD股票今天的价格是多少？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票今天的定价为1.05。它在1.02 - 1.06范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为1.09，交易量达到33。AMTD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票是否支付股息？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s目前的价值为1.05。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-18.60%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AMTD走势。

如何购买AMTD股票？

您可以以1.05的当前价格购买AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s股票。订单通常设置在1.05或1.35附近，而33和-0.94%显示市场活动。立即关注AMTD的实时图表更新。

如何投资AMTD股票？

投资AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s需要考虑年度范围0.93 - 1.39和当前价格1.05。许多人在以1.05或1.35下订单之前，会比较-7.08%和。实时查看AMTD价格图表，了解每日变化。

AMTD IDEA GROUP股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，AMTD IDEA GROUP的最高价格是1.39。在0.93 - 1.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s的绩效。

AMTD IDEA GROUP股票的最低价格是多少？

AMTD IDEA GROUP（AMTD）的最低价格为0.93。将其与当前的1.05和0.93 - 1.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AMTD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

AMTD股票是什么时候拆分的？

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、1.09和-18.60%中可见。

日范围
1.02 1.06
年范围
0.93 1.39
前一天收盘价
1.09
开盘价
1.06
卖价
1.05
买价
1.35
最低价
1.02
最高价
1.06
交易量
33
日变化
-3.67%
月变化
-7.08%
6个月变化
2.94%
年变化
-18.60%
