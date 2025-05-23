- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s
AMTD 환율이 오늘 -3.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.02이고 고가는 1.06이었습니다.
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMTD News
- TGE to release two films in September amid growing movie portfolio
- AMTD executives enter 2-year lock-up agreement across listed entities
- AMTD companies plan share exchange program for cryptocurrencies
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files for IPO with SEC
- AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and TGE plan cryptocurrency conversion program
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files registration statement for IPO
- L’Officiel Releases Two Heavyweight Covers as part of its Global Voice
- AC Milan Star Rafael LeÃ£o’s Featured and Signed Copy Set to Debut at L’Officiel Coffee
- L’Officiel Coffee Showcases Strong Cultural Ties alongside with Celebrities and Influencers to Amplify Authentic Voice
- TGE’s Successful Strategy in Japan Has Garnered Positive Feedback, Enhanced Market Exposure, and Established Solid Contribution to Business Growth
- TGE’s Films become a Global Brand in the Entertainment Industry to Shine Bright at the Box Office
- TGE Confirms Plan to Launch 15-20 L’Officiel Coffee Shops Worldwide Over Next Three Years
- TGE Successfully Advances Multiple Movie Releases This Year, Including "She’s Got No Name" and "My First of May," Coming Out in June and August Respectively
- TGE Pioneers an Iconic Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange’s Trading Floor
- TGE Presents the Year’s Highly-Anticipated Suspense Thriller Movie: "She’s Got No Name"
- The Generation Essentials Group and Black Spade Acquisition II Co Complete Business Combination
- TGE and Black Spade II set for June 3 NYSE listing
- AMTD Achieves Another Victory and Further Action Against IP Infringements
- AMTD Movie "A Gilded Game" Exceeded USD36 Million in Box Office in 23 Days
자주 묻는 질문
오늘 AMTD 주식의 가격은?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s 주식은 당일 1.05에 가격이 책정되며 1.02 - 1.06 내에서 거래되고 어제의 종가는 1.09 였고 거래 볼륨은 33이었습니다. AMTD의 라이브 가격 차트는 이러한 내용을 보여줍니다.
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s 주식이 배당금을 지불하는지 여부는?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s은 현재 1.05로 가격이 매겨져 있습니다. 배당 정책은 회사에 따라 다릅니다. 투자자는 -18.60% 및 USD를 지켜 봅니다. AMTD의 움직임을 추적하려면 차트 라이브를 확인해 보세요.
AMTD 주식을 매수하는 방법은?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s의 주식을 현재 1.05의 가격으로 구입할 수 있습니다. 주문은 일반적으로 또는 1.35 근처로 접수되며 33 및 -0.94%는 시장의 활동을 보여줍니다. 오늘 라이브 차트에서 AMTD의 업데이트를 확인해 보세요.
AMTD 주식에 투자하는 방법은?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s에 대한 투자시에는 연간 변동폭 0.93 - 1.39 및 현재 가격 1.05을 고려해야합니다. 많은 사람들이 또는 로 주문을 하기 전에 -7.08% 및 2.94%를 비교합니다. AMTD 가격 차트를 확인해 매일의 변동을 확인하세요.
AMTD IDEA GROUP 주식 최고가는?
지난해 AMTD IDEA GROUP의 최고가는 1.39였습니다. 0.93 - 1.39 내에서 주식은 현저하게 변동했으며 1.09와 비교하면 지지선을 확인하는데에 도움이됩니다. 라이브 차트를 사용하여 AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s의 움직임을 살펴보세요.
AMTD IDEA GROUP 최저가는?
연중 AMTD IDEA GROUP (AMTD)의 최저 가격은 0.93였습니다. 현재 1.05 및 0.93 - 1.39와 비교하여 잠재적인 장기 진입 지점을 확인합니다. AMTD의 자세한 움직임은 차트 라이브에서 확인해 보세요.
AMTD 주식의 분할은 언제였는지?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s은 과거에 주식 분할을 거쳤습니다. 이러한 변경 사항은 기업의 조치 후 , 1.09 및 -18.60%에서 볼 수 있습니다.
- 이전 종가
- 1.09
- 시가
- 1.06
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- 저가
- 1.02
- 고가
- 1.06
- 볼륨
- 33
- 일일 변동
- -3.67%
- 월 변동
- -7.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.60%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기