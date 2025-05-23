- Overview
AMTD: AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s
AMTD exchange rate has changed by -3.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.02 and at a high of 1.06.
Follow AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMTD News
- TGE to release two films in September amid growing movie portfolio
- AMTD executives enter 2-year lock-up agreement across listed entities
- AMTD companies plan share exchange program for cryptocurrencies
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files for IPO with SEC
- AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and TGE plan cryptocurrency conversion program
- TGE-sponsored SPAC files registration statement for IPO
- L’Officiel Releases Two Heavyweight Covers as part of its Global Voice
- AC Milan Star Rafael LeÃ£o’s Featured and Signed Copy Set to Debut at L’Officiel Coffee
- L’Officiel Coffee Showcases Strong Cultural Ties alongside with Celebrities and Influencers to Amplify Authentic Voice
- TGE’s Successful Strategy in Japan Has Garnered Positive Feedback, Enhanced Market Exposure, and Established Solid Contribution to Business Growth
- TGE’s Films become a Global Brand in the Entertainment Industry to Shine Bright at the Box Office
- TGE Confirms Plan to Launch 15-20 L’Officiel Coffee Shops Worldwide Over Next Three Years
- TGE Successfully Advances Multiple Movie Releases This Year, Including "She’s Got No Name" and "My First of May," Coming Out in June and August Respectively
- TGE Pioneers an Iconic Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange’s Trading Floor
- TGE Presents the Year’s Highly-Anticipated Suspense Thriller Movie: "She’s Got No Name"
- The Generation Essentials Group and Black Spade Acquisition II Co Complete Business Combination
- TGE and Black Spade II set for June 3 NYSE listing
- AMTD Achieves Another Victory and Further Action Against IP Infringements
- AMTD Movie "A Gilded Game" Exceeded USD36 Million in Box Office in 23 Days
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMTD stock price today?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s stock is priced at 1.05 today. It trades within 1.02 - 1.06, yesterday's close was 1.09, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of AMTD shows these updates.
Does AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s stock pay dividends?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s is currently valued at 1.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.60% and USD. View the chart live to track AMTD movements.
How to buy AMTD stock?
You can buy AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s shares at the current price of 1.05. Orders are usually placed near 1.05 or 1.35, while 33 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow AMTD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMTD stock?
Investing in AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s involves considering the yearly range 0.93 - 1.39 and current price 1.05. Many compare -7.08% and 2.94% before placing orders at 1.05 or 1.35. Explore the AMTD price chart live with daily changes.
What are AMTD IDEA GROUP stock highest prices?
The highest price of AMTD IDEA GROUP in the past year was 1.39. Within 0.93 - 1.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s performance using the live chart.
What are AMTD IDEA GROUP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AMTD IDEA GROUP (AMTD) over the year was 0.93. Comparing it with the current 1.05 and 0.93 - 1.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMTD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMTD stock split?
AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing s has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.09, and -18.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.09
- Open
- 1.06
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Low
- 1.02
- High
- 1.06
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- -3.67%
- Month Change
- -7.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.94%
- Year Change
- -18.60%
