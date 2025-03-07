通貨 / AKA
AKA: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp
10.90 USD 0.34 (3.22%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AKAの今日の為替レートは、3.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.90の安値と10.90の高値で取引されました。
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
10.90 10.90
1年のレンジ
7.00 27.47
- 以前の終値
- 10.56
- 始値
- 10.90
- 買値
- 10.90
- 買値
- 11.20
- 安値
- 10.90
- 高値
- 10.90
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- 3.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -26.60%
- 1年の変化
- -49.18%
