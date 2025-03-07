货币 / AKA
AKA: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp
10.56 USD 0.28 (2.58%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AKA汇率已更改-2.58%。当日，交易品种以低点10.56和高点10.70进行交易。
关注a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AKA新闻
- a.k.a. Brands: Promising Operations Vs. Fragile Balance Sheet (NYSE:AKA)
- How Much Upside is Left in a.k.a. Brands (AKA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 84.68%
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- A.k.a. Brands (AKA) Q2 Revenue Up 7.8%
- a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Canada Goose (GOOS) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Kingdom Capital Advisors Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- A.K.A. Brands Shareholders Elect Board Members, Ratify Auditor
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation in the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
- KeyBanc maintains AKA Brands stock at Sector Weight
- Telsey raises AKA Brands stock target to $10, maintains rating
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
10.56 10.70
年范围
7.00 27.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.84
- 开盘价
- 10.70
- 卖价
- 10.56
- 买价
- 10.86
- 最低价
- 10.56
- 最高价
- 10.70
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -2.58%
- 月变化
- 0.09%
- 6个月变化
- -28.89%
- 年变化
- -50.77%
