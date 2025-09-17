クォートセクション
通貨 / EURZAR
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.39503 ZAR 0.03450 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Rand

EURZARの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり20.38253ZARの安値と20.46853ZARの高値で取引されました。

ユーロvsランドダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
20.38253 20.46853
1年のレンジ
18.49316 22.14103
以前の終値
20.4295 3
始値
20.4247 8
買値
20.3950 3
買値
20.3953 3
安値
20.3825 3
高値
20.4685 3
出来高
13.266 K
1日の変化
-0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.14%
6ヶ月の変化
2.91%
1年の変化
5.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K