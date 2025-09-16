КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / EURZAR
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.56403 ZAR 0.00450 (0.02%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Euro Валюта прибыли: Rand

Курс EURZAR за сегодня изменился на 0.02%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 20.49913 ZAR за 1 EUR, а максимальная — 20.62053 ZAR.

Следите за динамикой валютной пары Евро против Южноафриканского рэнда. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Евро в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
20.49913 20.62053
Годовой диапазон
18.49316 22.14103
Предыдущее закрытие
20.5595 3
Open
20.5536 3
Bid
20.5640 3
Ask
20.5643 3
Low
20.4991 3
High
20.6205 3
Объем
17.126 K
Дневное изменение
0.02%
Месячное изменение
-0.32%
6-месячное изменение
3.77%
Годовое изменение
6.80%
17 сентября, среда
07:30
EUR
Выступление президента ЕЦБ Лагард
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
09:00
EUR
Индекс потребительских цен м/м
Акт.
0.1%
Прог.
0.2%
Пред.
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Базовый индекс потребительских цен г/г
Акт.
2.3%
Прог.
2.3%
Пред.
2.3%
09:00
EUR
Индекс потребительских цен г/г
Акт.
2.0%
Прог.
2.1%
Пред.
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Базовый индекс потребительских цен
Акт.
122.82
Прог.
Пред.
122.82
11:00
EUR
Выступление президента ЕЦБ Лагард
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
17:00
EUR
Выступление президента Немецкого федерального банка Нагеля
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.