Валюты / EURZAR
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand
20.56403 ZAR 0.00450 (0.02%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Euro Валюта прибыли: Rand
Курс EURZAR за сегодня изменился на 0.02%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 20.49913 ZAR за 1 EUR, а максимальная — 20.62053 ZAR.
Следите за динамикой валютной пары Евро против Южноафриканского рэнда. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Евро в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости EURZAR
- Форекс сегодня: все внимание на Федеральную резервную систему
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- EUR/USD удерживается выше 1,1800, так как сильные розничные продажи в США ограничивают снижение доллара
- EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800 as strong US Retail Sales limits Dollar downside
- EUR показывает высокие результаты на фоне неожиданного роста ZEW – Scotiabank
- EUR is outperforming on ZEW surprise – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 16/09: Will We See 1.20 Soon? (Chart)
- ECB’s Scicluna: There is no cut already in a box and waiting to be unpacked
- EUR/USD: нацеливается на очередное тестирование 1.18 – Commerzbank
- EUR/USD eyes another test of 1.18 – Commerzbank
- EUR/USD: Чистый прорыв выше 1,1790 может сместить фокус на 1,1830 - UOB Group
- EUR/USD: Clear break above 1.1790 might shift the focus to 1.1830 – UOB Group
- EUR: Жизнь с политической нестабильностью во Франции – ING
- EUR: Living with French political instability – ING
- Когда выйдет опрос ZEW в Германии и как он может повлиять на EUR/USD?
- When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/09: Bulls Threaten (Chart)
- EUR/USD сохраняет приросты на фоне улучшения экономических настроений в Германии
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed easing hopes boost risk appetite
- Казакс, ЕЦБ: снижение ставок уже очень значительное
- ECB’s Kazaks: Reduction in rates is already very significant
- EUR/USD Forecast 16/09: Reaching Ceiling of Range (Video)
- Вильруа, ЕЦБ: нам нужно “серьезно” решить проблему долга Франции
- ECB’s Villeroy: We "seriously" have to tackle France’s debt problem
EURZAR на Форуме Сообщества
Торговые приложения для EURZAR
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Currency Strength meter with ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
Дневной диапазон
20.49913 20.62053
Годовой диапазон
18.49316 22.14103
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 20.5595 3
- Open
- 20.5536 3
- Bid
- 20.5640 3
- Ask
- 20.5643 3
- Low
- 20.4991 3
- High
- 20.6205 3
- Объем
- 17.126 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.02%
- Месячное изменение
- -0.32%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 3.77%
- Годовое изменение
- 6.80%
17 сентября, среда
07:30
EUR
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
09:00
EUR
- Акт.
- 0.1%
- Прог.
- 0.2%
- Пред.
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Акт.
- 2.3%
- Прог.
- 2.3%
- Пред.
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Акт.
- 2.0%
- Прог.
- 2.1%
- Пред.
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Акт.
- 122.82
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
17:00
EUR
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.