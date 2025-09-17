QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EURZAR
Tornare a Valute

EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.34353 ZAR 0.08600 (0.42%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Rand

Il tasso di cambio EURZAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 20.30603 ZAR e ad un massimo di 20.46853 ZAR per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Rand Sudafricano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURZAR News

Applicazioni di Trading per EURZAR

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Currency Strength meter with ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
Indicatori
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
Indicatori
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.30603 20.46853
Intervallo Annuale
18.49316 22.14103
Chiusura Precedente
20.4295 3
Apertura
20.4247 8
Bid
20.3435 3
Ask
20.3438 3
Minimo
20.3060 3
Massimo
20.4685 3
Volume
37.007 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
2.65%
Variazione Annuale
5.66%
21 settembre, domenica