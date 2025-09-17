Valute / EURZAR
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand
20.34353 ZAR 0.08600 (0.42%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Rand
Il tasso di cambio EURZAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 20.30603 ZAR e ad un massimo di 20.46853 ZAR per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Rand Sudafricano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.30603 20.46853
Intervallo Annuale
18.49316 22.14103
- 20.4295 3
- 20.4247 8
- 20.3435 3
- 20.3438 3
- 20.3060 3
- 20.4685 3
- 37.007 K
- -0.42%
- -1.39%
- 2.65%
- 5.66%
21 settembre, domenica