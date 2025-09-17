시세섹션
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.34353 ZAR 0.08600 (0.42%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Euro 수익 통화: Rand

EURZAR 환율이 당일 -0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 EUR당 저가 20.30603 ZAR와 고가 20.46853 ZAR로 거래되었습니다

유로 vs 남아프리카 공화국 랜드 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 유로 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

EURZAR News

일일 변동 비율
20.30603 20.46853
년간 변동
18.49316 22.14103
이전 종가
20.4295 3
시가
20.4247 8
Bid
20.3435 3
Ask
20.3438 3
저가
20.3060 3
고가
20.4685 3
볼륨
37.007 K
일일 변동
-0.42%
월 변동
-1.39%
6개월 변동
2.65%
년간 변동율
5.66%
