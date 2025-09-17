Divisas / EURZAR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand
20.50353 ZAR 0.03200 (0.16%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Euro Divisa de beneficio: Rand
El tipo de cambio de EURZAR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.43834 ZAR por 1 EUR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.61153 ZAR.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Euro vs rand sudafricano. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Euro en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURZAR News
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Hoy Señal 18/9: ¿Momento de Comprar tras el Recorte?
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- Forex Hoy - 18/09: Fed Adopta Postura Agresiva sobre Tipos
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- EUR/USD Hoy Previsión 18/09: ¿Oportunidad Alcista? (Gráfico)
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- EUR/USD Hoy - Previsión 1/09: ¿Alcanzará 1,20 Tras la Fed?
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
- EUR/USD breaks out of range – Société Générale
- EUR/USD Forecast Today 17/09: Attempts a Breakout (Video)
- EUR: Range break-out – ING
- ECB's tracker sees wage growth falling further in 2026
- EUR/USD Hoy Señal 17/09: ¿Subirá el par a 1,2000? (Gráfico)
- Forex Hoy - 17/09: Mercados se Estabilizan ante Reunión Fed
Aplicaciones comerciales para EURZAR
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicador Fx Levels Premium Soporte y Resistencia son conceptos importantes en el trading. Fx Levels Premium fue creado para dibujar fácilmente importantes niveles de soporte y resistencia para el trader activo. El indicador le dará todos los niveles importantes (soporte/resistencia) a observar para una amplia gama de activos. Operar sin estos niveles en su gráfico es como conducir un coche durante un largo viaje sin una hoja de ruta. Estaría confundido y a ciegas. Los niveles de soporte y re
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Currency Strength meter with ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
Rango diario
20.43834 20.61153
Rango anual
18.49316 22.14103
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.5355 3
- Open
- 20.5095 1
- Bid
- 20.5035 3
- Ask
- 20.5038 3
- Low
- 20.4383 4
- High
- 20.6115 3
- Volumen
- 18.745 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.46%
- Cambio anual
- 6.49%
18 septiembre, jueves
07:10
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
08:00
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
08:00
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
09:45
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
13:00
ZAR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 7.25%
14:00
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
16:30
EUR
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.