EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.50353 ZAR 0.03200 (0.16%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Euro Divisa de beneficio: Rand

El tipo de cambio de EURZAR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.43834 ZAR por 1 EUR, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.61153 ZAR.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Euro vs rand sudafricano. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Euro en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

EURZAR News

Rango diario
20.43834 20.61153
Rango anual
18.49316 22.14103
Cierres anteriores
20.5355 3
Open
20.5095 1
Bid
20.5035 3
Ask
20.5038 3
Low
20.4383 4
High
20.6115 3
Volumen
18.745 K
Cambio diario
-0.16%
Cambio mensual
-0.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.46%
Cambio anual
6.49%
18 septiembre, jueves
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Christine Lagarde, Presidenta del BCE
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Sabine Mauderer, miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
EUR
Discurso del Vicepresidente del ECB, Luis de Guindos
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Isabel Schnabel, Miembro del Consejo Ejecutivo del BCE
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
13:00
ZAR
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del SARB
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
7.25%
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Joachim Nagel, Presidente del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Sabine Mauderer, miembro de la Junta Ejecutiva del Bbk
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.