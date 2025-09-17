CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / EURZAR
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.43453 ZAR 0.10100 (0.49%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Rand

A taxa do EURZAR para hoje mudou para -0.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 20.41903 ZAR para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 20.61153 ZAR.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs rand sul-africano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURZAR Notícias

Faixa diária
20.41903 20.61153
Faixa anual
18.49316 22.14103
Fechamento anterior
20.5355 3
Open
20.5095 1
Bid
20.4345 3
Ask
20.4348 3
Low
20.4190 3
High
20.6115 3
Volume
39.361 K
Mudança diária
-0.49%
Mudança mensal
-0.95%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.11%
Mudança anual
6.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
13:00
ZAR
Decisão da Taxa de Juros do Banco Central da África do Sul
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
7.25%
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.