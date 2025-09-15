货币 / EURZAR
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand
20.52203 ZAR 0.01350 (0.07%)
版块: 货币 基础: Euro 盈利货币: Rand
今日EURZAR汇率已更改by -0.07%。当日，该货币每1EUR以低点20.43834 ZAR和高点20.54255 ZAR进行交易。
关注欧元vs南非兰特动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去欧元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EURZAR新闻
日范围
20.43834 20.54255
年范围
18.49316 22.14103
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.5355 3
- 开盘价
- 20.5095 1
- 卖价
- 20.5220 3
- 买价
- 20.5223 3
- 最低价
- 20.4383 4
- 最高价
- 20.5425 5
- 交易量
- 2.567 K
- 日变化
- -0.07%
- 月变化
- -0.53%
- 6个月变化
- 3.55%
- 年变化
- 6.59%
17 九月, 星期三
07:30
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 0.1%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.3%
- 预测值
- 2.3%
- 前值
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 2.0%
- 预测值
- 2.1%
- 前值
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- 实际值
- 122.82
- 预测值
- 前值
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
EUR
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值