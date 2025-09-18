Währungen / EURZAR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand
20.35303 ZAR 0.07650 (0.37%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Euro Gewinnwährung: Rand
Der Wechselkurs von EURZAR hat sich für heute um -0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 20.34403 ZAR und einem Hoch von 20.46853 ZAR pro 1 EUR gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Euro vs Südafrikanischem Rand-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Euro-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURZAR News
- Prognose für die kommende Woche: US-PCE-Daten, EMIs und Fedspeak sollten den Ton angeben
- EUR/USD-Wochenprognose: US-Dollar fester nach der Fed, PCE-Inflation kommt als Nächstes
- EUR is underperforming most G10 on softer data – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD might retest the 1.1750 level – UOB Group
- EZB-Mitglied Centeno: Der nächste Schritt wird voraussichtlich eine Senkung sein
- ECB's Centeno: Next move is still likely to be a cut
- EUR/USD extends its reversal as US data beats expectations
- EUR/USD Forecast 19/09: Struggles After Fed Cut (Video)
- EUR/USD hält sich vor den deutschen EPI-Daten unter 1,1800
- EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1800 ahead of German PPI data
- EUR/USD fällt auf 1,1780, da Powells hawkischer Ton den US-Dollar stärkt
- EUR/USD falls to 1.1780 as Powell’s hawkish tone lifts US Dollar
- Forex Today: Keine Änderungen von der BoJ erwartet
- Forex Today: No changes expected from the BoJ
- EUR/USD Kursprognose: Ein Anstieg auf 1.2000 fehlt derzeit an Überzeugung
- Euro fällt am zweiten Tag, während der US-Dollar aufgrund der Fed und starker Daten gewinnt
- Euro dips for second day as US Dollar gains on Fed and strong data
- EUR/USD Prognose: Positive US-Daten steigern die Nachfrage nach dem US-Dollar
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- Wann sind die US-Erstanträge auf Arbeitslosenhilfe und wie könnten sie EUR/USD beeinflussen?
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
Handelsanwendungen für EURZAR
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indikator Unterstützung und Widerstand sind wichtige Konzepte im Handel. Fx Levels Premium wurde entwickelt, um wichtige Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für den aktiven Trader leicht einzeichnen zu können. Der Indikator zeigt Ihnen alle wichtigen Niveaus (Unterstützung/Widerstand) an, die Sie für eine breite Palette von Vermögenswerten beobachten können. Ohne diese Niveaus auf Ihrem Chart zu handeln, ist so, als ob Sie ein Auto auf einer langen Reise ohne Straßenkarte
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Currency Strength meter with ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
Tagesspanne
20.34403 20.46853
Jahresspanne
18.49316 22.14103
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 20.4295 3
- Eröffnung
- 20.4247 8
- Bid
- 20.3530 3
- Ask
- 20.3533 3
- Tief
- 20.3440 3
- Hoch
- 20.4685 3
- Volumen
- 34.016 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.37%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.70%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.71%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
09:30
EUR
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
19:30
EUR
- Akt
- 117.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 125.7 K