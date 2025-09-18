KurseKategorien
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.35303 ZAR 0.07650 (0.37%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: Euro Gewinnwährung: Rand

Der Wechselkurs von EURZAR hat sich für heute um -0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde die Währung mit einem Tief von 20.34403 ZAR und einem Hoch von 20.46853 ZAR pro 1 EUR gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Euro vs Südafrikanischem Rand-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Euro-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
20.34403 20.46853
Jahresspanne
18.49316 22.14103
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
20.4295 3
Eröffnung
20.4247 8
Bid
20.3530 3
Ask
20.3533 3
Tief
20.3440 3
Hoch
20.4685 3
Volumen
34.016 K
Tagesänderung
-0.37%
Monatsänderung
-1.35%
6-Monatsänderung
2.70%
Jahresänderung
5.71%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
EZB Präsident Lagarde spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
09:30
EUR
Das EZB-Aufsichtsratsmitglied Tuominen spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
117.8 K
Erw
Vorh
125.7 K