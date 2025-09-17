FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / EURZAR
Geri dön - Dövizler

EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.34353 ZAR 0.08600 (0.42%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Euro Kâr para birimi: Rand

EURZAR döviz kuru bugün -0.42% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 EUR başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.30603 ZAR ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.46853 ZAR aralığında işlem gördü.

Euro vs Güney Afrika randı hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Euro fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURZAR haberleri

EURZAR için alım-satım uygulamaları

FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Currency Strength meter with ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
Göstergeler
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, A
Volatility and Strength meter for ZAR
Rajiv Ishwar
Göstergeler
PLEASE NOTE THAT  LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.  One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.  This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDZAR, EURZAR, GBPZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured consta
Günlük aralık
20.30603 20.46853
Yıllık aralık
18.49316 22.14103
Önceki kapanış
20.4295 3
Açılış
20.4247 8
Satış
20.3435 3
Alış
20.3438 3
Düşük
20.3060 3
Yüksek
20.4685 3
Hacim
37.007 K
Günlük değişim
-0.42%
Aylık değişim
-1.39%
6 aylık değişim
2.65%
Yıllık değişim
5.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar