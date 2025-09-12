QuotesSections
EURZAR: Euro vs Rand

20.57553 ZAR 0.01600 (0.08%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Rand

EURZAR exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 20.49913 ZAR and at a high of 20.58603 ZAR per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs South Africa Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EURZAR News

Daily Range
20.49913 20.58603
Year Range
18.49316 22.14103
Previous Close
20.5595 3
Open
20.5536 3
Bid
20.5755 3
Ask
20.5758 3
Low
20.4991 3
High
20.5860 3
Volume
3.633 K
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
-0.27%
6 Months Change
3.82%
Year Change
6.86%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev