Trade in the direction of the higher timeframe with confidence.

HTF Bias Filter is a non-repainting higher timeframe bias indicator that projects EMA-based trend direction from any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your lower timeframe chart.

It helps traders filter bad trades, stay aligned with the dominant trend, and improve consistency.

🔹 What Problem It Solves

Many traders lose money by trading against the higher timeframe trend. This indicator solves that problem by clearly showing whether the higher timeframe bias is bullish or bearish, directly on your trading chart.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Non-repainting (bias updates only on HTF candle close)

✅ Works on any chart timeframe

✅ User-selectable higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.)

✅ Clear bullish / bearish bias coloring

✅ Step mode (strict HTF logic)

✅ Optional smooth visualization mode

✅ Channel expansion for better visibility

✅ Bias text displayed on chart (configurable position)

✅ Alerts on higher timeframe bias change

✅ Lightweight, fast, and stable

🔹 How to Use (VERY IMPORTANT)

This indicator is a bias filter, not an entry signal. Recommended usage: Trade only buys when the bias is bullish

Trade only sells when the bias is bearish

Combine with your own entry strategy (price action, structure, sessions, etc.)

🔹 Example Setup

Example: Chart timeframe: M15

Higher timeframe: H1

If H1 bias is bullish → look only for buy setups on M15

If H1 bias is bearish → look only for sell setups

🔹 Inputs Explained

Higher Timeframe – timeframe used to calculate bias

Fast / Slow EMA – bias calculation parameters

Step / Smooth Mode – strict HTF or smooth visualization

Channel Width – visual spacing between EMAs

Bias Text Position – choose chart corner

Alerts – notification on bias change

🔹 Disclaimer (DO NOT SKIP)