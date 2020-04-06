Golden Matriks Scalper

Golden Matriks Scalper is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 Timeframe. It bridges the gap between classic technical analysis and modern algorithmic execution.

Unlike standard indicators, this EA utilizes a unique logic derived from the famous "Matriks" platform formulas, converted into a powerful MQL5 engine. It combines Daily Pivot Structures with a Volatility-Based Adaptive Trend Line to filter out market noise and capture significant intraday moves.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Trend Following: Uses a custom "PREV" logic (LineBuffer) that adjusts to market volatility, acting as a dynamic trailing stop.
  • Smart Entry Filters: Analyzes momentum using dual Williams %R periods to validate breakouts and avoid fake signals.
  • Daily Context: Automatically calculates Pivot Points from D1 data to respect major support/resistance levels while trading on H1.
  • Auto-Money Management: Built-in risk calculator adjusts lot size based on your account equity and defined risk percentage.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Includes strict checks for Spread, Stop Levels, and Slippage to ensure compliance with broker rules.

How It Works

The EA monitors the market on the H1 timeframe. It waits for price action to align with the Daily Pivot levels. Once a trend is confirmed by the proprietary Volatility Line and Momentum is strong (oversold/overbought verification), it executes the trade. It is designed to ride the trend rather than guessing tops and bottoms.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
  • Minimum Balance: $100 (or equivalent)
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution.

Parameters

  • InpAmplitude (3.5): The sensitivity of the volatility trend line. Lower values make it faster (scalping), higher values make it a trend follower.
  • InpUseAutoLot: Set 'true' to let the EA calculate lot size automatically.
  • InpRiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0).
  • InpFixedLot: Manual lot size if AutoLot is false.
  • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit: Distance in points. If set to 0, the EA uses its internal trend logic to exit trades.

Note: This EA does not use dangerous strategies like Martingale or Grid. It is a secure, rule-based system.

