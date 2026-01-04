VWAP Bands

VWAP Bands are an extension of the VWAP indicator designed to help identify support and resistance zones around the volume-weighted average price.

The central line is the VWAP itself, representing the volume-weighted average price.

The upper and lower bands are calculated by adding and subtracting a defined number of standard deviations from the VWAP. These bands create a price range within which the market tends to fluctuate.

The upper and lower bands act as resistance and support zones:

When price approaches the upper band , it may indicate a potential selling area (resistance) .





When price approaches the lower band, it may indicate a potential buying area (support).

The direction and slope of the bands can help identify the strength and direction of a trend:

Upward-sloping bands suggest an uptrend

Downward-sloping bands suggest a downtrend

VWAP Bands can be applied to different timeframes and adapt to various trading styles, from day trading to swing trading.

⚙️ Inputs (Parameters)

🔹 Price Type

Defines which price will be used for the VWAP calculations.

The default option is the Typical Price (HLC/3).

Available options:

Close – Closing Price Open – Opening Price High – High Price Low – Low Price HL / 2 – Median Price (Arithmetic mean of High and Low) HLC / 3 – Typical Price (Arithmetic mean of High, Low, and Close) OHLC / 4 – Mean Price (Arithmetic mean of Open, High, Low, and Close)

📌 Note:

The Typical Price (HLC/3) is the standard price used for VWAP calculations in Profit and BlackArrow (Nelogica) platforms.

🔹 Volume Type

Defines which volume will be used for the VWAP calculations.

The default option is Tick Volume.

Available options:

Tick Volume – Tick-based volume Real Volume – Actual traded volume

👁️ Enable or Disable VWAP and Bands

VWAP Daily – Enable or disable

VWAP Weekly Bands – Display Options

VWAP Weekly First Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Weekly Second Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Weekly Third Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Weekly Fourth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Weekly Fifth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Monthly Bands – Display Options

VWAP Monthly First Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Monthly Second Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Monthly Third Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Monthly Fourth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Monthly Fifth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Quarterly Bands – Display Options

VWAP Quarterly First Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Quarterly Second Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Quarterly Third Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Quarterly Fourth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Quarterly Fifth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Yearly Bands – Display Options

VWAP Yearly First Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Yearly Second Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Yearly Third Band – Enable or disable

VWAP Yearly Fourth Band – Enable or disable

VWAP YearlyFifth Band – Enable or disable

📐 Deviation Multiplier

Defines the distance of each band from the VWAP, based on standard deviations:

First deviation multiplier – 0.5 (default)

Second deviation multiplier – 1.0 (default)

Third deviation multiplier – 1.5 (default)

Fourth deviation multiplier – 2.0 (default)

Fifth deviation multiplier – 2.5 (default)

🔄 Available Versions

VWAP Indicator – MT5

