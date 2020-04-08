Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is a technical indicator based on a recent strategy developed through several years of research and analysis of the financial markets. This approach is used and refined by experienced traders and technical analysts, with the objective of providing clear and structured signals, suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

The indicator displays signals corresponding to market opportunities, helping to identify the appropriate moment to enter a position. It automates a large part of the analysis process and covers approximately 70% of the tasks of a professional trader, particularly trend reading and entry timing. The final decision as well as risk management remain entirely the responsibility of the user.

Trading Principle Used

1. Trend Trading

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is based on a trend-following logic, designed to reduce false signals and improve the consistency of entries.

Example: Bullish Trend

With Moving Averages (EMA)

  • EMA 12 above EMA 36
    or

  • EMA 18 above EMA 50

With Ichimoku

  • Tenkan-sen above Kijun-sen

These rules help confirm the market direction before taking any position.

2. Focus on Early Trend Signals

The indicator is designed to highlight the first signals that appear at the beginning of a trend.
It is recommended to:

  • avoid trading at the end of a trend,

  • favor setups that show clear market momentum.

3. Stop Management

Protective stops are placed in a technical and logical manner:

  • just below the Tenkan-sen,

  • or below the EMA 36 or EMA 50 moving average,
    which is represented on the chart by a red rectangle used as a reference zone.

This method aims to respect market structure while maintaining a consistent risk management approach.

Main Features

  • Visual BUY / SELL signals displayed directly on the chart

  • Combination of two pairs of EMA or SMA moving averages (examples: 12/36, 18/50)

  • Filtering using Ichimoku (Tenkan / Kijun)

  • Early-trend-oriented approach

  • Built-in alerts:

    • popup alerts on the platform,

    • push notifications on mobile,

    • sound alert (optional)

Important Information

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is an analysis support tool designed to improve user experience and market understanding.
It provides no guarantee and no promise of profits and must be used with appropriate risk management and personal market analysis.


おすすめのプロダクト
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
インディケータ
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Double Stochastic MT5
Andrei Salanevich
インディケータ
O indicador duplo estocástico RSI Forex é uma modificação do oscilador estocástico para a plataforma MetaTrader 5. INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O INDICADOR O indicador Forex estocástico duplo implementa um estocástico duplo aplicado ao RSI, usando níveis flutuantes em vez de fixos para avaliar sobrevenda e sobrecompra. Nos casos em que o período RSI é <=1, obtém-se apenas um estocástico duplo. Você pode usar suavização adicional dos resultados (a EMA integrada é usada para isso). O conjunto habitual d
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
インディケータ
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
インディケータ
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
インディケータ
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Price Action Reversal
Puiu Alex
インディケータ
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure. Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend. Features The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are me
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
インディケータ
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
インディケータ
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
インディケータ
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Forex Sessions with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
インディケータ
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
インディケータ
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
インディケータ
Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
インディケータ
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
インディケータ
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
FREE
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
インディケータ
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
インディケータ
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
インディケータ
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
インディケータ
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
「Naturu（ナチュル）」は自然の対称性をアルゴリズムとして用いる手動インジケーターです。 シンプルな戦略と隠された知恵でマーケットを制覇しましょう！ インジケーターを読み込むと、上側（Top）と下側（Bottom）の2本のラインが表示されます。 ラインを一度クリックするとアクティブ化され、移動させたいローソク足をクリックするだけでその位置に移動できます。 高値ポイントと安値ポイントを設定すると、インジケーターが自動的に以下を計算します： マゼンタのゾーン：ブル（買い勢）とベア（売り勢）の関心が最も接近する、サポート／レジスタンスになりやすいエリア グレーのゾーン：次に注目されるエリア アクア色のライン：ブルの価格目標 ゴールド色のライン：ベアの価格目標 手動インジケーターは完全なコントロールと柔軟性を提供し、リアルタイムの相場状況や個人の直感に応じてラインを調整できます。 価格の動きを自ら深く分析することで、サポートやレジスタンス、チャートパターンの形成を本質的に理解できます。 人間の判断を活かすことで、自動システムが誤認しがちなノイズを除去し、誤シグナルを減らします。 また、自分
Indicator Combine Merge MT5 by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
インディケータ
Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
Renko System
Marco Montemari
インディケータ
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
インディケータ
トレンドトレーディング は、タイミングのプルバックとブレイクアウトにより、市場で起こっているトレンドから可能な限り利益を得るように設計された指標です。確立されたトレンドの中で価格が何をしているかを分析することにより、取引の機会を見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 自信を持って効率的に金融市場を取引する むち打ちにならずに確立されたトレンドから利益を得る 収益性の高いプルバック、ブレイクアウト、早期の逆転を認識する この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します インジケーターは再描画されていません 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 確立されたトレンドは多くの取引機会を提供しますが、ほとんどのトレンド指標はそれらを完全に無視しています。インジケーターの解釈はかなり簡単です： （1） トレンドの変化 （2） トレンドの方向への後退 （3） トレンドの方向へのブレイクアウト 赤いダッシュ は下降トレンド中の修正です 青いダッシュ は上昇トレンド中
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
インディケータ
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
インディケータ
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に /   MT4バージョン 。 無料インジケーター：   Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ：   強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3:   3回目の利食い価格 Current price :   現在値 Age (in bars):    最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols:   "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols:   カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
インディケータ
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
インディケータ
KT Momentum Arrows インジケーターは、一方向への急激なボラティリティとバンドの乖離に基づいて計算される、瞬間的なブレイクアウトを検出するツールです。動きの強さとタイミングを捉えることに特化しており、モメンタムトレードに最適です。 価格が上部バンドを上抜けして終値が確定したときに買いシグナルが、下部バンドを下抜けしたときに売りシグナルが発生します。 バンドの広がりとボラティリティの両方に影響を与える「係数（Magnitude Coefficient）」が入力として用いられます。通貨ペアや時間軸に応じて最適な値を選定し、分析することが推奨されます。 主な特徴 リペイントなし！ モメンタムトレーダーにとって優れたエントリーツール。 勝率、平均利益、勝ち/負けなどのパフォーマンス分析機能付き。 デイトレード、スイングトレード、スキャルピングに対応。 入力パラメーター 履歴バー数:  インジケーター計算に使用するローソク足の数。 マグニチュード係数:  バンドの拡張とボラティリティ計測に使う単一の係数。 パフォーマンス分析:  利益傾向のラインを含む分析を表示/非表示に切
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
インディケータ
AtBot： どのように機能し、どのように使用するか ### どのように機能するか MT5プラットフォーム用の「AtBot」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析ツールの組み合わせを使用して売買シグナルを生成します。単純移動平均（SMA）、指数移動平均（EMA）、および平均真実範囲（ATR）インデックスを統合して取引機会を特定します。さらに、Heikin Ashiキャンドルを使用してシグナルの精度を向上させることもできます。 購入後にレビューを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取ります。 ### 主な機能： - 再描画なし： シグナルはプロット後に変更されません。 - 再描画なし： シグナルは一貫しており、変更されません。 - 遅延なし： 遅延なくタイムリーなシグナルを提供します。 - 多様な時間枠： あらゆる時間枠で使用可能で、取引戦略に合わせることができます。 ### 操作手順： #### 入力と設定： - firstkey (TrendValue)： トレンド検出の感度を調整します。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 売買シグナル生成の感度を定義します。 - ma
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信