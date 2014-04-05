Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is a technical indicator based on a recent strategy developed through several years of research and analysis of the financial markets. This approach is used and refined by experienced traders and technical analysts, with the objective of providing clear and structured signals, suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

The indicator displays signals corresponding to market opportunities, helping to identify the appropriate moment to enter a position. It automates a large part of the analysis process and covers approximately 70% of the tasks of a professional trader, particularly trend reading and entry timing. The final decision as well as risk management remain entirely the responsibility of the user.

Trading Principle Used

1. Trend Trading

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is based on a trend-following logic, designed to reduce false signals and improve the consistency of entries.

Example: Bullish Trend

With Moving Averages (EMA)

  • EMA 12 above EMA 36
    or

  • EMA 18 above EMA 50

With Ichimoku

  • Tenkan-sen above Kijun-sen

These rules help confirm the market direction before taking any position.

2. Focus on Early Trend Signals

The indicator is designed to highlight the first signals that appear at the beginning of a trend.
It is recommended to:

  • avoid trading at the end of a trend,

  • favor setups that show clear market momentum.

3. Stop Management

Protective stops are placed in a technical and logical manner:

  • just below the Tenkan-sen,

  • or below the EMA 36 or EMA 50 moving average,
    which is represented on the chart by a red rectangle used as a reference zone.

This method aims to respect market structure while maintaining a consistent risk management approach.

Main Features

  • Visual BUY / SELL signals displayed directly on the chart

  • Combination of two pairs of EMA or SMA moving averages (examples: 12/36, 18/50)

  • Filtering using Ichimoku (Tenkan / Kijun)

  • Early-trend-oriented approach

  • Built-in alerts:

    • popup alerts on the platform,

    • push notifications on mobile,

    • sound alert (optional)

Important Information

Quantum Arrow Reversal Signal is an analysis support tool designed to improve user experience and market understanding.
It provides no guarantee and no promise of profits and must be used with appropriate risk management and personal market analysis.


