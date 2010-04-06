Aquila Breakout FX Basic

Short Description
The Daily Breakout ATR Pro is a conservative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clear breakout strategy based on the previous day’s high and low.
With risk-based money management, ATR-based take profit, break-even logic, time and day filters, and optional OCO logic, this EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured and rule-based system.

Also available as CopyTrading at Roboforex: Simply search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!

Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively apply risk and capital management. Sample settings can be found further below.

Each user/buyer is fully responsible for their own trading decisions when using this EA. The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

Attached are screenshots of a backtest on XAUUSD H1, years 2024 and 2025, with a simulated account size of 10,000 USD. A sample preset used for the backtest is also included.

Trading Principle (incl. Day Filter)

Reference: Previous Day Candle (D1)

The high and low of the last completed daily candle act as breakout zones.

Breakout via Pending Orders

  • Buy Stop above the previous day’s high + buffer

  • Sell Stop below the previous day’s low + buffer

Time & Day Filter

Trade only within a freely definable time window (e.g., 07:00–22:00 server time).

Additionally, a day filter can be activated:

  • Trade only on selected weekdays (e.g., only Tue–Thu or no Monday/Friday)

On non-active days, no new pending orders will be placed and existing pending orders created by the EA on this symbol will be removed.

OCO & Daily Limit

Optional:

  • OCO logic: if one side triggers, the other is deleted

  • Only one trade per day and symbol (conservative mode), or allow re-entry

Stop Loss & Take Profit

SL placed outside the previous day’s range (with buffer).
TP options:

  • Via risk-reward ratio, or

  • ATR-based, with freely selectable timeframe (D1, H4, H1, M15) and multiplier

Break-Even

  • Can be enabled/disabled

  • Triggered when a defined percentage of the distance Entry → TP is reached

  • SL then moves to Entry ± X pips (above for Buy, below for Sell)

Key Features

  • Transparent D1 breakout logic

  • Risk-based position sizing (Risk % of account, automatically calculated)

  • ATR TP with selectable timeframe (D1 / H4 / H1 / M15 etc.)

  • Break-even after X % of TP distance reached (SL to Entry ± offset pips)

  • Time filter (trade only during defined hours)

  • Day filter:

    • Configurable weekdays (Mon–Sun)

    • No trading on unwanted days (e.g., Mondays or Fridays)

  • Optional OCO logic

  • Daily limit: max. one trade per day and symbol (optional)

  • Spread filter & broker-level checks

  • Clean, MQL5-Market-compliant implementation with CTrade

Recommended products
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 Scalper Big Price Drop – From $1199 to $999  with updated version 7.0 This is not just a sale — it’s my commitment to help retail traders win the trading game. The current price is reduced for a limited time. Now is the perfect time to   download the free demo , run your backtests, and be ready to purchase once you're satisfied. Designed for accuracy, optimized for speed, tailored for retail traders.  Product Overview PythonX is an Expert Advisor that trades exclusively on
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
More from author
AquilaGridMaster
Daniel Schlemper
Experts
AquilaGridMaster Simple but Efficient AquilaGridMaster ist ein Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 5, der ein adaptives Grid-Trading gegen die kurzfristige Trendrichtung umsetzt. Die Strategie nutzt gängige Marktphasen, in denen Trends durch Korrekturen unterbrochen werden, und schließt alle Positionen gemeinsam als Basket. Der EA passt sowohl die Grid-Abstände als auch das Take-Profit-Ziel dynamisch an die Tiefe des Grids an. Dadurch kann eine Korrektur früher ausgenutzt werden, während gleichzeitig
Aquila Gridmaster PropVersion
Daniel Schlemper
Experts
AquilaGridMaster Prop Guardian ist eine optimierte Version des  AquilaGridMaster-Systems – speziell entwickelt für den Einsatz in Prop Firm Evaluations & Live-Prop-Konten, mit OnChart-Dashboard. Der EA kombiniert Scalping-Grid-Logik mit einem strikten, regelkonformen Tages-Risikomanagement , das automatisch sicherstellt, dass Daily-Drawdown-Limits Rechnung getragen wird . Der Prop Guardian arbeitet Counter-Trend und nutzt dynamische Grid-Abstände , um kurzfristige Kurskorrekturen auszunutzen. Na
Aquila Aurum BreakoutScalper
Daniel Schlemper
Experts
Aquila Aurum Breakout EA ist ein spezialisierter XAUUSD-Expert Advisor, der gezielt die starken Bewegungen zur London- und New-York-Session handelt. Der EA tradet nur dann Breakouts, wenn Trendrichtung und Markt-Momentum zusammenpassen — gefiltert über zwei Trendebenen und eine klare Strukturvalidierung. Der Fokus liegt auf wenigen, hochwertigen Trades pro Tag – kein Martingale, kein Grid, kein Overtrading, Fokus auf gutes CRV und konstanter Aufbau des Kontos. Mit automatischem Risiko-Management
Aquila Argentum VWAP Scalper
Daniel Schlemper
Experts
Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro – Silver (XAGUSD) Edition Smart VWAP trading with clear rules & stable risk Aquila Aurum VWAP Pro is a fully automated trading system that analyzes price movements in relation to the intraday VWAP. It uses clean, objective rule sets to detect price extremes and profit from precise mean-reversion moves within trending market phases. The EA is specifically optimized for XAGUSD (Silver, Screenshots Setup 1) , but a setup preset for XAUUSD (Gold, Screenshots Setup 2) is also i
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review