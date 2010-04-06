Aquila Breakout FX Basic
- 专家
- Daniel Schlemper
- 版本: 1.15
- 激活: 15
Short Description
The Daily Breakout ATR Pro is a conservative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clear breakout strategy based on the previous day’s high and low.
With risk-based money management, ATR-based take profit, break-even logic, time and day filters, and optional OCO logic, this EA is designed for traders who prefer a structured and rule-based system.
Also available as CopyTrading at Roboforex: Simply search for “Aquila” in CopyTrading!
Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand how grid strategies work and who actively apply risk and capital management. Sample settings can be found further below.
Each user/buyer is fully responsible for their own trading decisions when using this EA. The description is for documentation purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.
Attached are screenshots of a backtest on XAUUSD H1, years 2024 and 2025, with a simulated account size of 10,000 USD. A sample preset used for the backtest is also included.
Trading Principle (incl. Day Filter)
Reference: Previous Day Candle (D1)
The high and low of the last completed daily candle act as breakout zones.
Breakout via Pending Orders
-
Buy Stop above the previous day’s high + buffer
-
Sell Stop below the previous day’s low + buffer
Time & Day Filter
Trade only within a freely definable time window (e.g., 07:00–22:00 server time).
Additionally, a day filter can be activated:
-
Trade only on selected weekdays (e.g., only Tue–Thu or no Monday/Friday)
On non-active days, no new pending orders will be placed and existing pending orders created by the EA on this symbol will be removed.
OCO & Daily Limit
Optional:
-
OCO logic: if one side triggers, the other is deleted
-
Only one trade per day and symbol (conservative mode), or allow re-entry
Stop Loss & Take Profit
SL placed outside the previous day’s range (with buffer).
TP options:
-
Via risk-reward ratio, or
-
ATR-based, with freely selectable timeframe (D1, H4, H1, M15) and multiplier
Break-Even
-
Can be enabled/disabled
-
Triggered when a defined percentage of the distance Entry → TP is reached
-
SL then moves to Entry ± X pips (above for Buy, below for Sell)
Key Features
-
Transparent D1 breakout logic
-
Risk-based position sizing (Risk % of account, automatically calculated)
-
ATR TP with selectable timeframe (D1 / H4 / H1 / M15 etc.)
-
Break-even after X % of TP distance reached (SL to Entry ± offset pips)
-
Time filter (trade only during defined hours)
-
Day filter:
-
Configurable weekdays (Mon–Sun)
-
No trading on unwanted days (e.g., Mondays or Fridays)
-
-
Optional OCO logic
-
Daily limit: max. one trade per day and symbol (optional)
-
Spread filter & broker-level checks
-
Clean, MQL5-Market-compliant implementation with CTrade