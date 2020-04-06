🔹 MG Multi Strategy — A Multi-Strategy Signal Filtering Trading System. EA for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

MG Multi Strategy is a professional Expert Advisor designed primarily for real money trading, with a strong emphasis on risk management, consistency, and long-term survival.

This EA is not optimized for flashy backtesting.

Instead, every component is built and improved through practical trading logic, aiming for consistent performance in diverse market conditions.





🔑 Core Trading Concepts

MG Multi Strategy integrates multi-strategy signal scoring, trend and condition detection, and a professional exit mechanism to dynamically adapt to the market.

The system analyzes price behavior across multiple timeframes, filters trades based on trend strength and volatility, and only enters trades when sufficient evidence supports it.





⚙️ Advanced Exit System

One of the strongest points of MG Multi Strategy is its hybrid design logic, filtering strategies designed to protect capital while allowing profits to grow.

- Adjustable stop-loss points based on ATR and market conditions.

- Hybrid take-profit points (based on ATR + market structure).

- Partial take-profit points to preserve profits early.

- Break-even point with buffer. To protect profitable trades:

- ATR (Runner) based stop-loss points to capture long-term movements.





This method ensures :

- Losses are controlled.

- Profits are not easily released.

- Strong trends can continue.





🛡️ Risk Management First

MG Multi Strategy is built with "capital preservation as the top priority".

1. Dynamic position sizing (fixed or risk-based).

2. Daily trading limits and cooldown period protection.

3. Volatility filter (ATR condition).

4. Friday & news period trading protection.

5. Maximum safety control to minimize losses.

6. ATR-based grid logic options with strict limits.

These protections make the EA suitable for long-term real trading, not just short-term testing.





🌍 Markets and Applications

MG Multi Strategy is suitable for XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframe: M15

Deposit : Starting from $1000+ Account : Raw Spread / ECN / STANDARD / Cent





🎯 Who is this EA suitable for?

✔ Traders who prioritize consistency over trends.

✔ Traders looking for... Long-term Automated Trading

✔ Investors seeking controlled losses and stable growth.

✔ Users planning to increase capital and later deploy the system commercially.





⚠️ Important Note

MG Multi Strategy is not a get-rich-quick system.

It is a professional trading tool designed for stable and responsible capital growth over the long term.





✅ Summary

MG Multi Strategy is a meticulously designed hybrid trading EA to handle real-world conditions.