MG Multi Strategy

🔹 MG Multi StrategyA Multi-Strategy Signal Filtering Trading System. EA for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
     MG Multi Strategy is a professional Expert Advisor designed primarily for real money trading, with a strong emphasis on risk management, consistency, and long-term survival.
This EA is not optimized for flashy backtesting.
     Instead, every component is built and improved through practical trading logic, aiming for consistent performance in diverse market conditions.

🔑 Core Trading Concepts
     MG Multi Strategy integrates multi-strategy signal scoring, trend and condition detection, and a professional exit mechanism to dynamically adapt to the market.
The system analyzes price behavior across multiple timeframes, filters trades based on trend strength and volatility, and only enters trades when sufficient evidence supports it.

 ⚙️ Advanced Exit System
One of the strongest points of MG Multi Strategy is its hybrid design logic, filtering strategies designed to protect capital while allowing profits to grow.
    - Adjustable stop-loss points based on ATR and market conditions.
    - Hybrid take-profit points (based on ATR + market structure).
    - Partial take-profit points to preserve profits early.
    - Break-even point with buffer. To protect profitable trades:
    - ATR (Runner) based stop-loss points to capture long-term movements.

This method ensures :
    - Losses are controlled.
    - Profits are not easily released.
    - Strong trends can continue.

🛡️ Risk Management First
MG Multi Strategy is built with "capital preservation as the top priority".
    1. Dynamic position sizing (fixed or risk-based).
    2. Daily trading limits and cooldown period protection.
    3. Volatility filter (ATR condition).
    4. Friday & news period trading protection.
    5. Maximum safety control to minimize losses.
    6. ATR-based grid logic options with strict limits.
These protections make the EA suitable for long-term real trading, not just short-term testing.

🌍 Markets and Applications
    MG Multi Strategy is suitable for XAUUSD (Gold)
    Recommended timeframe: M15

    Deposit : Starting from $1000+  Account : Raw Spread / ECN / STANDARD / Cent


🎯 Who is this EA suitable for?
    ✔ Traders who prioritize consistency over trends.
    ✔ Traders looking for... Long-term Automated Trading
    ✔ Investors seeking controlled losses and stable growth.
    ✔ Users planning to increase capital and later deploy the system commercially.

⚠️ Important Note
    MG Multi Strategy is not a get-rich-quick system.
It is a professional trading tool designed for stable and responsible capital growth over the long term.

Summary
    MG Multi Strategy is a meticulously designed hybrid trading EA to handle real-world conditions.

With robust entry logic, advanced sell management, and stringent risk control, it is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, scalable, and dependable system for both personal trading and future commercial deployment.

    An Expert Advisor (EA) is like a personal "digital banknote printing factory," operating 24/7 according to a predefined strategy, free from emotional interference. It transforms code and data into a consistent cash flow, creating true financial freedom in the modern era.

おすすめのプロダクト
Golden Trader IA
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
エキスパート
Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades . Unlike t
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
エキスパート
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
エキスパート
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
エキスパート
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
エキスパート
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
エキスパート
Meta Cove AI - インテリジェントなトレンドフォロー・ロボット 強力なトレンド相場で機能しないスキャルピングEAにうんざりしていませんか？エントリーが遅すぎて大きな利益を逃してしまうトレンドEAに不満はありませんか？ Meta Cove AI - 高精度プルバック・エンジン は、あなたのための究極のソリューションです。これは単なるインジケーターベースのロボットではありません。プロのトレーダーが実践する、時間検証済みの原則「 メイントレンドに従い、低リスクの押し目・戻りでエントリーする 」に基づいて構築された、洗練された完全な取引システムです。 このボットは「 量より質 」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されました。一日に何百回も取引するのではなく、高い勝率が見込めるセットアップを辛抱強く待ち、着実で持続可能な資産成長を目指します。 「精密エンジン」の仕組み 当社のシステムは、市場の全体像を把握するために 2つの異なる時間足 で分析を行います。 マスタートレンド分析（H1時間足）: まず、ボットは上位足（デフォルトはH1）を分析し、市場の主要なトレンド方向を特定します。現在の
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required. The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be downloaded again. The
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
エキスパート
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - このExpert Advisorは、あなた自身の使用のために特別に設計、開発、最適化されています。 これは (GOLD or BITCOIN) のシンボルで、トレンドのすべてのフェーズで、スタートからフィニッシュまで、H1タイムフレームで、MT5プラットフォーム上で最高かつ最大のチャンスを活用するための強力なエキスパートアドバイザー(EA)です。 過去3年間のバックテストにおいて、印象的な精度、パフォーマンス、一貫性。 このEAは、まるでハンター、スナイパーのように、価格の動き、強さ、トレンドを分析し、最高のチャンスを辛抱強く待ち、極めて正確に仕事をこなします。 このEAは ICT OPTIMAL TRADING ENTRY 戦略に基づいており、多くのネイティブおよび独自の指標も使用しています。 主な特徴 このEAは継続的に値動きを分析し、最良の機会を特定すると、単一の限定注文を送信し、ポジションを開きます。 すべてのポジションには、最初から固定されたテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されています。
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
エキスパート
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
エキスパート
MetaTrader 5用 Forex Bacteria エキスパートアドバイザー Forex Bacteriaは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された自動エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 有益な細菌が自然界で私たちと共生しているように、私たちも市場と調和的かつ共生的に共存することを目指しています。 これはプラグアンドプレイのEAで、リスク管理の設定を行い、取引したい曜日を選択するだけで使用できます。 過去12年間にわたり主に焦点を当てて最適化されており、AUD/USD、USD/CHF、EUR/USDの3つの主要通貨ペアで最も効果的に動作します。 このEAは、市場状況に基づいたいくつかの戦略を利用して、その取引アプローチを適応させます。 将来のアップデートでは、USD/JPYなどの主要な通貨ペアを含むよう互換性を拡大する予定です。 EA/MT5ターミナルが設置されている場所の設定で、正しいタイムゾーン（UTC）を設定してください。 ポジティブなデイスワップを提供するブローカーを利用してください。 設定で正しいタイムゾーン（UTC）を設定してください。 100％正確な戦略は存在
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
エキスパート
AlgoFusion FX は、堅牢で多様なマルチ戦略型アルゴリズム取引を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。卓越したリスク管理、市場適応性、パフォーマンス最適化を目的として開発されており、高度な定量モデルと機械学習アルゴリズムを統合することで、変化し続ける市場環境での収益性を向上させます。 機関投資家であれ個人投資家であれ、 AlgoFusion FX は革新と戦略的卓越性を通じて安定した結果をもたらす高度なアルゴリズム取引ソリューションを提供します。 LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS:   Strategy N.1   |   Strategy N.2 主な特徴 マルチ戦略フレームワーク – トレンドフォロー、平均回帰、ブレイクアウト、スキャルピング戦略を組み合わせ、分散を強化しリスクの露出を最小限に抑えます。 適応型AI最適化 – 機械学習技術を活用し、過去のパフォーマンスとリアルタイム市場分析に基づいて取引パラメータを動的に調整します。 ポートフォリオの分散化 – すべての外国為替ペアとゴールドを含む複数の資産クラスを統合し、リ
FMAN ScalpXAU M1 Gold Scalping EA
Aan Sumanto
エキスパート
FMAN ScalpXAU M1: Dominate Gold with Precision Scalping. This Expert Advisor is engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining lightning-fast execution with intelligent risk management to capture quick profits. Experience the power of advanced signal filtering, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a robust news protection system, all designed for consistent, risk-managed performance in the dynamic Gold market. Overview The FMAN ScalpXAU M1 isn't just another EA – it's a precision instrument crafted ex
Vix75 Slow and Steady High Risk
Peter Jack David Ackermann
エキスパート
The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady High Risk" Robot was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available on the Deriv synthetics broker. Although this bot can run on both Forex and Synthetic Indices, this version was optimized for the Volatility 75(Vix75) synthetics market. The current settings the bot is using, has been optimized for the current year(2024), back testing previous years data with current settings might not provide the best results.  The bot has a fixed Stop loss a
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
エキスパート
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
エキスパート
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
エキスパート
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
エキスパート
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
作者のその他のプロダクト
MG BB Swing
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MG_BB_Swing – Swing Trading System for XAUUSD, exclusively on the M15 timeframe.        For the forex market (AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDSGD,CADCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF), download this Forex.set file.  System Highlights     1. Bollinger Bands Reversal           Detects price expansions and contractions to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Ideal for markets with significant swings.     2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)
FREE
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
M GH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6      MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.       Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times base
FREE
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.3       MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines the internal ZigZag structure with the Fibonacci Retracement framework to create an accurate mechanism for detecting high-probability swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and support breakout patterns. It also features multi-layered momentum filtering and a stop-loss mechanism.        V
FREE
MG Hybrid Trend
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MG Hybrid Trend – A multi-timeframe adaptive trend and reversal analysis tool. Use the EA to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.       MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of : Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1. The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider). With the abil
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信