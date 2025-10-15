Daily Open with ADR Levels
- インディケータ
- Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 5 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
The Daily Open with ADR Levels indicator by Ptr777 (2025) plots the current day’s open price along with Average Daily Range (ADR) levels based on the previous 20 days. It draws seven dynamic dotted lines—Daily Open, +32.8%, +61.8%, +89%, +100% | -32.8%, -61.8%, -89%, -100% ADR levels—providing clear intraday range context and potential price targets. Ideal for traders tracking daily momentum, volatility, and breakout and reversal zones with precision.