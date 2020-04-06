PinBar Hunter MT4 EA

🧠 Description: PinBar Hunter MT4 EA

PinBar Hunter MT4 EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the classic Price Action strategy: trading entries based on pin bar patterns.
The EA identifies potential reversal candles (Pin Bars) and executes trades according to defined filters and risk management parameters.

It is powered by the custom PinBar Hunter MT4 indicator, which visually displays signals on the chart.
Buyers of the EA can request this indicator for free — just send me a private message after purchase.

⚙️ Key Features:

  • Detects Pin Bars on any symbol and timeframe

  • Optional Moving Average trend filter

  • Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit configuration

  • Time filter for trade entries

  • Directional control: Buy only, Sell only, or Both

🔧 Input Parameters:

📌 Trading:

  • Direction — trade direction:

    • Buy & Sell

    • Buy only

    • Sell only

  • AllowMultiple — allow multiple simultaneous trades (true/false)

  • LotSize — fixed lot size

  • MagicNumber — unique ID for order identification

  • Slippage — maximum price slippage (in points)

📌 Stop Loss:

  • SL_Mode — Stop Loss method:

    • 1:1 — below/above the pin bar wick

    • 1:2 — double the wick size

    • MANUAL — manual SL

  • SL_Pips — SL value in points (used if SL_MANUAL is selected)

📌 Take Profit:

  • TP_Mode — Take Profit method:

    • 1:1 — same as SL distance

    • 1:2 — twice the SL distance

    • MANUAL — manual TP

  • TP_Pips — TP value in points (used if TP_MANUAL is selected)

📌 Filters:

  • UseMAFilter — enable Moving Average filter

  • MAPeriod — MA period (if enabled)

  • UseTimeFilter — enable trading time filter

  • StartHour / EndHour — allowed trading hours (broker server time)

📝 Important:

  • This EA does not use martingale, grids, or averaging.

  • It is highly recommended to backtest your parameters before going live using the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

🛠 Support and Feedback

I strive to respond promptly to all user questions.
If you encounter any issues with installation, configuration, or testing, feel free to message me directly on MQL5.

You’re also welcome to share ideas for improving PinBar Hunter MT4 EA — I review all suggestions and may include the best ones in future updates.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit and is not financial advice.
Trading in financial markets involves risk. The user assumes full responsibility for using this product.

