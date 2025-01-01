- MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
- MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric
- MathQuantileHypergeometric
- MathRandomHypergeometric
- MathMomentsHypergeometric
MathRandomHypergeometric
パラメータm、n、pを使って、超幾何分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
|
double MathRandomHypergeometric(
パラメータm、n、pを使って、超幾何分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのrgeom()の類似体です。
|
bool MathRandomHypergeometric(
パラメータ
m
[in] オブジェクトの総数（整数）
k
[in] 所望の特性を有するオブジェクトの数（整数）
n
[in] オブジェクト描画の数（整数）
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
data_count
[out] 必要なデータ量
result[]
[out] 擬似乱数の値を取得するための配列