MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計超幾何分布MathRandomHypergeometric 

パラメータm、n、pを使って、超幾何分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。

double  MathRandomHypergeometric(
  const double  m,             // オブジェクトの総数（整数）
  const double  k,             // 所望の特性を有するオブジェクトの数（整数）
  const double  n,             // オブジェクト描画の数（整数）
  int&          error_code      // エラーコードを格納する変数
  );

パラメータm、n、pを使って、超幾何分布の法則に従って分布した擬似乱数変数を生成します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのrgeom()の類似体です。

bool  MathRandomHypergeometric(
  const double  m,             // オブジェクトの総数（整数）
  const double  k,             // 所望の特性を有するオブジェクトの数（整数）
  const double  n,             // オブジェクト描画の数（整数）
  const int     data_count,     // 必要なデータ量
  double&      result[]        // 擬似乱数変数の値の配列
  );

パラメータ

m

[in]  オブジェクトの総数（整数）

k

[in]  所望の特性を有するオブジェクトの数（整数）

n

[in]  オブジェクト描画の数（整数）

error_code

[out]  エラーコードを格納する変数

data_count

[out]  必要なデータ量

result[]

[out]  擬似乱数の値を取得するための配列