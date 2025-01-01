MathRandomHypergeometric

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomHypergeometric(

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.

bool MathRandomHypergeometric(

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

m

[in] Total number of objects (integer).

k

[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).

n

[in] Number of object draws (integer).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.