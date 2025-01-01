DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsHypergeometric distributionMathRandomHypergeometric 

MathRandomHypergeometric

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomHypergeometric(
   const double  m,              // total number of objects (integer)
   const double  k,              // number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer)
   const double  n,              // number of object draws (integer)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.

bool  MathRandomHypergeometric(
   const double  m,              // total number of objects (integer)
   const double  k,              // number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer)
   const double  n,              // number of object draws (integer)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

m

[in]  Total number of objects (integer).

k

[in]  Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).

n

[in]  Number of object draws (integer).

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.