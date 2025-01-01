- MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
MathRandomHypergeometric
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomHypergeometric(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.
|
bool MathRandomHypergeometric(
Parameters
m
[in] Total number of objects (integer).
k
[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).
n
[in] Number of object draws (integer).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.