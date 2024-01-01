//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iRSI.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "이 지표는 다음 데이터를 얻는 방법을 보여줍니다:"

#property description "iRSI 기술 지표용 지표 버퍼."

#property description "지표 계산에 사용되는 심볼 및 타임프레임은"

#property description "심볼 및 주기 매개변수로 설정됩니다."

#property description "핸들을 만드는 방법은 'type' 매개변수(함수 유형)를 통해 설정됩니다."

#property description "다른 모든 매개변수는 표준 상대 강도 지수와 유사합니다."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- drawing iRSI

#property indicator_label1 "iRSI"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- limits for displaying of values in the indicator window

#property indicator_maximum 100

#property indicator_minimum 0

//--- horizontal levels in the indicator window

#property indicator_level1 70.0

#property indicator_level2 30.0

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 핸들 생성 방법 열거 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iRSI, // iRSI 사용

Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreate 사용

};

//--- 입력 매개변수

input Creation type=Call_iRSI; // 함수 유형

input int ma_period=14; // 평균 주기

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // 가격 유형

input string symbol=" "; // 심볼

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 타임프레임

//--- 지표 버퍼

double iRSIBuffer[];

//--- iRSI 지표 핸들을 저장하는 변수

int handle;

//--- 저장 변수

string name=symbol;

//--- 차트의 지표명

string short_name;

//--- 상대 강도 지수 지표의 값의 수를 유지할 것입니다

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼에 배열 할당

SetIndexBuffer(0,iRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 지표가 그려지는 심볼 결정

name=symbol;

//--- 오른쪽과 왼쪽의 공백을 삭제

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- 'name' 문자열의 길이가 0이 되는 경우

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 지표가 부착된 차트의 심볼을 취합니다

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 지표 핸들 생성

if(type==Call_iRSI)

handle=iRSI(name,period,ma_period,applied_price);

else

{

//--- 지표 매개변수로 구조를 채웁니다

MqlParam pars[2];

//--- 이동 평균 주기

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;

//--- 계산에 사용할 수 있는 단계 값의 한계

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=applied_price;

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_RSI,2,pars);

}

//--- 핸들이 생성되지 않은 경우

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 실패에 대해 구분하고 오류 코드를 출력

PrintFormat("%s/%s 심볼에 대한 iRSI 지표 핸들 생성 실패, 오류 코드 %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 지표가 일찍 중단됨

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 상대 강도 지수 지표가 계산되는 심볼/타임프레임 표시

short_name=StringFormat("iRSI(%s/%s, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),

ma_period,applied_price);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 지표의 정상 초기화

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- iRSI 지표에서 복사된 값 수

int values_to_copy;

//--- 지표에서 계산된 값 수를 결정

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() 가 %d 을(를) 반환, 오류 코드 %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- 지표의 첫 번째 계산 시작이거나 iRSI 지표 값 수가 변경된 경우

//---또는 두 개 이상의 막대에 대한 지표 계산이 필요한지 여부(가격 이력에서 무언가가 변경되었음을 의미함)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- iRSIBuffer 배열이 심볼/주기용 iRSI 지표 값 수보다 크면 모든 것을 복사하지 않습니다

//--- 모든 항목을 복사하지 않고 지표ㅍ 버퍼 크기보다 작게 복사합니다.

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- 이는 지표 계산의 첫 번째가 아니며 계산을 위한 OnCalculate()의 마지막 호출이

//--- 두 개 이하의 막대가 추가되었음을 의미합니다

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- 배열에 iRSI 지표 값을 채웁니다

//--- FillArrayFromBuffer가 false를 반환하면 정보가 아직 준비되지 않았음을 의미하므로 작업을 종료합니다

if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iRSIBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- 메시지 형성

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> 지표 %s 값 업데이트: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- 차트에 서비스 메시지 표시

Comment(comm);

//--- 상대 강도 지수 지표 값 수를 기억

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환합니다

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| iRSI 지표에서 지표 버퍼 채우기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &rsi_buffer[], // 상대 강도 지수 값의 지표 버퍼

int ind_handle, // iRSI 지표 핸들

int amount // 복제된 값 수

)

{

//--- 오류 코드 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- iRSIBuffer 배열의 일부를 0 인덱스를 가진 지표 버퍼의 값으로 채웁니다

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,rsi_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 복사가 실패하면 오류 코드를 알려줍니다

PrintFormat("iRSI 지표로부터 데이터 복제 실패, 오류 코드 %d",GetLastError());

//--- 결과가 0인 종료 - 지표가 계산되지 않은 것으로 간주됨을 의미합니다

return(false);

}

//--- 모든 게 좋습니다

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표 초기화 해제 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 지표 삭제 후 차트 지우기

Comment("");

}